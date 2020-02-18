"Wedding Cake is a popular ‘dessert’ strain cross between Girl Scout Cookies X Cherry Pie. Prized for its high THC content, cannasseurs also love its spicy, peppery flavor profile. This Indica hybrid is a tasty, relaxing treat.



Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."