The best of both worlds: Zebra is a cross between a pure Afghan indica and a pure Thai sativa. With fruity lemon and subtle plum notes, it’s a euphoric yet hazy experience that’s perfect for daytime stress relief. It made us want to put down the phone and pick up the guitar. A smile-filled, creative afternoon for sure!



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.