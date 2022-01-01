About this product
The best of both worlds: Zebra is a cross between a pure Afghan indica and a pure Thai sativa. With fruity lemon and subtle plum notes, it’s a euphoric yet hazy experience that’s perfect for daytime stress relief. It made us want to put down the phone and pick up the guitar. A smile-filled, creative afternoon for sure!
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!