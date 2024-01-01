Loading...

JJ Farms

JJ Farms products

9 products
Product image for Dog Cookies
Flower
Dog Cookies
by JJ Farms
THC 26.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Punch
Flower
Banana Punch
by JJ Farms
THC 22.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1.4g
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1.4g
by JJ Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Trainwreck
Flower
Strawberry Trainwreck
by JJ Farms
THC 18.12%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for Lime Kandy Kush
Flower
Lime Kandy Kush
by JJ Farms
THC 19.03%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 0.5g
by JJ Farms
THC 19.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Master Kush by JJ Farms
Flower
Master Kush by JJ Farms
by JJ Farms
Product image for GG 4 Fairy Dust 1g
Solventless
GG 4 Fairy Dust 1g
by JJ Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by JJ Farms