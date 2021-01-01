This is a great product for skin/muscle problems. CBD OIL BALM comes in a 30 ml glass jar. It is made from cannabidiol (CBD) from supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.). The CO2 extraction process also preserves all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutrients.



The product has been tested and analyzed for both its cannabinoid ratio and microbiological adequacy. It does not contain parabens or any artificial dyes, scents, and is free of toxins and heavy metals.