About this product
We only use locally sourced, terpene rich premium indoor flower for our rolled JOINTS and nothing else!
We use "M" shape crutches in our rolled JOINTS to allow good air flow and avoid flower particles to pass through
We roll ground flower like the old fashioned way to make our rolled JOINTS, instead of packing it in a preassembled cone
We only use premium, slow burning paper to enhance the smoking experience of our rolled JOINTS
Our rolled JOINTS don't clog or canoe and hence there is no waste
Our rolled JOINTS are cylindrical in shape (not a cone) so they smoke consistent all the way till the end
Our packing is 100% recyclable without compromising the freshness of our rolled JOINTS
Our entire rolled JOINTS facility is completely climate controlled maintaining the correct temperature, humidity & storage conditions
Our carton of rolled JOINTS consists of 24 packs of 3.5 grams weighing 3 oz. total which is a patients legal purchase limit
All of our rolled JOINTS are strain specific with high THC and Terpene levels
All of our rolled JOINTS packs are labelled with a QR code for conveniently accessing full testing results
All of our rolled JOINTS are packaged in a convenient, environmentally responsible and easy to carry pack.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with