7 ROLLED Joints - 3.5 grams total per Pack

We only use locally sourced, terpene rich premium indoor flower for our rolled JOINTS and nothing else!

We use "M" shape crutches in our rolled JOINTS to allow good air flow and avoid flower particles to pass through

We roll ground flower like the old fashioned way to make our rolled JOINTS, instead of packing it in a preassembled cone

We only use premium, slow burning paper to enhance the smoking experience of our rolled JOINTS

Our rolled JOINTS don't clog or canoe and hence there is no waste

Our rolled JOINTS are cylindrical in shape (not a cone) so they smoke consistent all the way till the end

Our packing is 100% recyclable without compromising the freshness of our rolled JOINTS

Our entire rolled JOINTS facility is completely climate controlled maintaining the correct temperature, humidity & storage conditions

Our carton of rolled JOINTS consists of 24 packs of 3.5 grams weighing 3 oz. total which is a patients legal purchase limit

All of our rolled JOINTS are strain specific with high THC and Terpene levels

All of our rolled JOINTS packs are labelled with a QR code for conveniently accessing full testing results

All of our rolled JOINTS are packaged in a convenient, environmentally responsible and easy to carry pack.