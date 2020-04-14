About this product
We only use locally sourced, terpene rich premium indoor flower for our rolled JOINTS and nothing else!
We use "M" shape crutches in our rolled JOINTS to allow good air flow and avoid flower particles to pass through
We roll ground flower like the old fashioned way to make our rolled JOINTS, instead of packing it in a preassembled cone
We only use premium, slow burning paper to enhance the smoking experience of our rolled JOINTS
Our rolled JOINTS don't clog or canoe and hence there is no waste
Our rolled JOINTS are cylindrical in shape (not a cone) so they smoke consistent all the way till the end
Our packing is 100% recyclable without compromising the freshness of our rolled JOINTS
Our entire rolled JOINTS facility is completely climate controlled maintaining the correct temperature, humidity & storage conditions
Our carton of rolled JOINTS consists of 24 packs of 3.5 grams weighing 3 oz. total which is a patients legal purchase limit
All of our rolled JOINTS are strain specific with high THC and Terpene levels
All of our rolled JOINTS packs are labelled with a QR code for conveniently accessing full testing results
All of our rolled JOINTS are packaged in a convenient, environmentally responsible and easy to carry pack.
About this strain
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
