About this product
We only use locally sourced, terpene rich premium indoor flower for our rolled JOINTS and nothing else!
We use "M" shape crutches in our rolled JOINTS to allow good air flow and avoid flower particles to pass through
We roll ground flower like the old fashioned way to make our rolled JOINTS, instead of packing it in a preassembled cone
We only use premium, slow burning paper to enhance the smoking experience of our rolled JOINTS
Our rolled JOINTS don't clog or canoe and hence there is no waste
Our rolled JOINTS are cylindrical in shape (not a cone) so they smoke consistent all the way till the end
Our packing is 100% recyclable without compromising the freshness of our rolled JOINTS
Our entire rolled JOINTS facility is completely climate controlled maintaining the correct temperature, humidity & storage conditions
Our carton of rolled JOINTS consists of 24 packs of 3.5 grams weighing 3 oz. total which is a patients legal purchase limit
All of our rolled JOINTS are strain specific with high THC and Terpene levels
All of our rolled JOINTS packs are labelled with a QR code for conveniently accessing full testing results
All of our rolled JOINTS are packaged in a convenient, environmentally responsible and easy to carry pack.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
