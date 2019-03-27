About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
Started growing in Philadelphia in 2003. Then moved to Seattle in 2012 to begin growing high quality and unique cultivars. These genetics are being bred to achieve maximum yield and terpene production with a short veg and flower time cycle. All cultivars are open pollinated indoors with one male that has been previously flowered out and hunted to make the best cross possible.
I have worked with many large scale cannabis grows in Washington state to provide the best quality cannabis to a medical and recreational market.