  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Jolly Green Oil

Jolly Green Oil

Create Jollier Days
All categoriesEdiblesSmokingTopicalsHemp CBDPets

THC lotions, creams, & patches

3 products
Product image for Hempmetics Transdermal Pain Patch
Transdermal Patches
Hempmetics Transdermal Pain Patch
by Jolly Green Oil
Product image for Hempmetics CBD Lip Butter
Balms
Hempmetics CBD Lip Butter
by Jolly Green Oil
Product image for Hempmetics Topical Pain Cream
Lotions
Hempmetics Topical Pain Cream
by Jolly Green Oil