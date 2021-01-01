About this product
Also referred to as full spectrum extract, whole plant hemp extract contains all of the available benefits within the hemp plant which includes terpenes, cannabinoids, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and phytonutrients. THC is under the legal limit.
*Available in 200 MG and 500 MG*
Experience: Whole plant hemp extract
Explore: A better way of healing
Evolve: To your natural self
*Available in 200 MG and 500 MG*
Experience: Whole plant hemp extract
Explore: A better way of healing
Evolve: To your natural self
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jolly Green Oil
Our mission is to supply quality CBD products that create Jollier Days!
We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances.
Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!
We understand in this industry it is Vital to partner with experts. That is why we source only the highest quality US grown hemp for products and work with our partnered farms for formulation to guarantee quality & compliance. All our products are lab tested and do not contain any THC, nicotine, or any other harmful substances.
Please contact us for wholesale and dropshipping options!