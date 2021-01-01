Jolly Green Oil
Froot Loops 625MG CBD E-Liquid
Product rating:
About this product
This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in reminding you of your favorite childhood cereal.
Delivering a yummy and delicious experience of nostalgic fruity cereal flavor producing large milky clouds of perfection.
80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix
Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC
