About this product
Crafted for the stoners who like to experience the good stuff nice and easy, our radically refreshing Lemonade is packed with 100mg of weedy goodness and comes in a small portable 2oz bottle built to go wherever the journey takes you. Made from scratch in-house, these refreshing little drinks are best sipped on cold – shake ‘em up and get groovy!
Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg THC · 2oz bottle
10 capfuls = 10mg THC each
Ingredients: Filtered water, sugar, natural flavoring extracts, malic acid, gum arabic, sodium benzoate, coconut oil, cannabis extract, natural coloring. Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Journeyman
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time.
Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.