About this product
Meet the first… the only… PATENTED THC infused chewing gum!
Featuring delicious, all-natural ingredients, JoyGum is an effective and convenient cannabis treat. JoyGum is quickly absorbed through the lining in your mouth with a rapid onset of about ten minutes! It's a low-key, discreet way to enjoy cannabis anytime and anywhere.
• All Natural Bubble Gum Flavors
• Made with Pure Cane Sugar and broad spectrum THC oil for an undetectable taste
• Available in a variety of flavors and THC/CBD ratios
• No Artificial Sweeteners, Zero Calories!
• Comes in a Child-Resistant Pouch
About this brand
Joyibles
Makers of Joy Bombs and JoyGum, the Joyibles team delights in pushing the boundaries of edibles by developing unique, nostalgic products that stand out from the glut of gummies currently over-saturating the market.