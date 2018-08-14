Cherry Abacus™ — Bred by Colorado CBD Seed, Cherry Abacus™ is defined by dense buds covered in green, purple, and orange hues. The buds are noticeably smaller than our other strains, but what they might lack in size, they make up for with aroma. Strong blackberry and cherry notes are due to the high terpene content of this strain.



Rosin Return Details



Rating – A with 20% yield and great flavor



Yield % - 20-25% average yield



Color – Gold to tan



Cold plate – Can be room collected at room temperature but Best on Cold Plate



Consistency – Buttery consistency



Flavor profile – Earth and piny taste with an orange hint



