About this product
Rosin Return Details
Rating – A with 20% yield and great flavor
Yield % - 20-25% average yield
Color – Gold to tan
Cold plate – Can be room collected at room temperature but Best on Cold Plate
Consistency – Buttery consistency
Flavor profile – Earth and piny taste with an orange hint
About this strain
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
