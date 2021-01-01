About this product

The Ju1ceBox Handheld Rosin Press is the modern solution for extracting best quality rosin in an efficient way without wasting your time. We guarantee that anyone can turn flower into rosin in under two minutes with only 1 press. We engineered our handheld rosin press with the perfect heat/time and pressure/surface area for the maximum achievable yield without a 2nd or 3rd press. Since this product is specifically designed for a normal consumer the size is kept compact and it is economically more suitable for rosin production at home than the connoisseur table tops or large rosin presses on the market today.