Kief, from the Arabic word Kayf meaning ‘pleasure’ describes the trichome crystals of the cannabis plant after they have been sifted from the flowers. Our Kief is defined by high CBD levels (22-30%) while maintaining legally compliant THC levels. A perfect choice for cannabis enthusiasts and those looking for high CBD smokable product.
Lifter® - Bred by Oregon CBD is perhaps our most exciting cultivar this year. These beautifully structured plants are the genius cross between Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. They have an outstanding aroma profile that mixes a pungent skunk with a sweet berry pie. We love the pink hairs on these flowers and it reminds us of the Vermont state flower - the Red Clover. This flower is trimmed, cured, and packaged to perfection by our expert hemp growers. This is the perfect CBD flower for the first timer or returning customer.
Rosin return details
Rating - A+ with 29%+ return rate and easy collections
Yield % - 29-34% is average yield
Color – Amber to dark Gold
Cold plate – Not needed and Collects great at room temperature
Consistency – Shatter like
Flavor profile - lemon and citrus with a hint of mint
Kief Retail 20% off Savings
CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00
cbd 1/8 ounce $29.99 $23.99 $6.00
CBD 1/4 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00
CBD 1/2 ounce $89.99 $71.99 $18.00
CBD 1 ounce $149.99 $119.99 $30.00
Product Retail 20% off Savings
Handheld Rosin Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00
Rosin Press Starter Kit $150.00 $120.00 $30.00
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
