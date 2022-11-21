Rosin Bags work great for shake, kief, hash or flower. Using a micron bag while making rosin will allow you to filter your rosin from any plant material and avoid small amounts of plant material contaminating your rosin.



Most micron bags range from 25-220 micron but we only carry 90 micron. A higher micron bag (220m) will allow larger particles to pass through, while smaller micron bags (25m) can absorb a lot of the rosin leaving less to enjoy. We have tested every micron and we believe the ideal micron bag to press clean rosin without effecting your yield is 90 micron.



Ju1ceBox rosin bags are:



90 micron

Seamless

High grade Nylon

Extra strength seal to prevent blowouts