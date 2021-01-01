About this product
Food grade non-stick Silicone water pipe with high grade titanium nail. The silicone is extremely heat resistant and won't crack or break when dropped. The small titanium nail heats quickly. Easy to use and clean, Freezer & Dishwasher safe.
Water chamber with removable top
Fixed silicone diffused downstem
Domeless Titanium concentrate nail
Hidden silicone container in base
Easy to clean and travel with
Stainless steel dab tool
Height to top of mouthpiece: 6 inches
Height to to top of water chamber: 3.5 inches
Base diameter: 3 inches
