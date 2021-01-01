Loading…
Silicone Rig

by Ju1ceBox
About this product

Food grade non-stick Silicone water pipe with high grade titanium nail. The silicone is extremely heat resistant and won't crack or break when dropped. The small titanium nail heats quickly. Easy to use and clean, Freezer & Dishwasher safe.

Water chamber with removable top
Fixed silicone diffused downstem
Domeless Titanium concentrate nail
Hidden silicone container in base
Easy to clean and travel with
Stainless steel dab tool
Height to top of mouthpiece: 6 inches
Height to to top of water chamber: 3.5 inches
Base diameter: 3 inches
About this brand

Logo for the brand Ju1ceBox
Ju1ceBox
