Unlike many other flavored rolling papers only Juicy Jay's are made with their famous triple-dipped flavoring system that not only flavors the paper but sweetens it. The natural flavors of your smoke are enhanced leaving a mouth-watering tastiness on your lips!



Only soy-based ink and natural sugar gum are used to make Juicy Jay's sweet blackberry brandy-flavored king size rolling papers. One pack contains 32 papers.

