Kick back and relax with our infused Delta-8 THC Peach Ring Gummies! Juicy Kush Gummies are packed with mouth watering flavor derived from all natural fruit essences and contains 50mg of premium, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per gummy (10CT) that's acclaimed by the industry's highest standards. Scan the QR code on each package to read our lab test results that ensure each batch's quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill!



50mg Delta-8 THC per gummy

10 count bag



**Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

