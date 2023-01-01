Energize, create, believe! Our mouth-watering Guava Punch 3 Gram Preheat Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Sativa strain. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived THC-A, Delta-8 and THC-P combined with one of the top ranked sativa strains on the market, Guava Punch, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you ignite those creative juices and boost energy without any stress or anxiety.



-Strawberry Gelato

-Hawaiian SnowCap

