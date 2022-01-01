About this product
Kick back and relax with our THC-O infused Blue Raspberry Gummies! Juicy Kush Gummies are packed with mouth watering flavor derived from all natural fruit essences and contains 50mg of premium, hemp-derived THC-O per gummy (10CT) that's acclaimed by the industry's highest standards. Scan the QR code on each package to read our lab test results that ensure each batch's quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill!
50mg THC-O per gummy
10 count bag
Other flavors:
Sour Apple Rings
Peach Rings
**Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**
About this brand
Juicy Kush Delta-8 (40% OFF CODE: LEAF40)
Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.