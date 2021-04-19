About this product
of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its
outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid level buzz.
With sweet and sour flavors, Mimosa infuses a spirit of Uplifted, Joyful,
Focused, Energy.
JUNIPER Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no
trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically, on a woman owned
second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre
Rolls are packaged in glass and beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.
Total cannabinoids 30.40%
THC 24.51%
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
