About this product
lemony, zesty citrus. The taste is tart and sweet, with some flowery haze and spicy
undertones coming through. A buzzing relaxed body that feels capable makes the elevated
mood especially enjoyable. You’re going to love its Focused, Cerebral, Giggly Elevation.
Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no
trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second
generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre
Rolls are packaged in glass for purity of flavor.
Total cannabinoids 21.70
THC 17.24
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
