About this product
buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.
Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.
Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no
trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre
Rolls are packaged in glass and beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.
Test results show total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC at 18.15%.
About this strain
XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
XJ-13 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with