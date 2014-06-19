XJ13 is cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric

buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.

Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.



Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no

trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre

Rolls are packaged in glass and beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.



Test results show total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC at 18.15%.