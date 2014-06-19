About this product
XJ13 is a Sativa Hybrid cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric
buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.
Get ready for Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.
Testing shows total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC content of 18.15%.
About this strain
XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
