Juniper flower has been lovingly grown on an organic, 100% pesticide free, woman owned, second generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our buds are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.



XJ13 is a Sativa Hybrid cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric

buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.

Get ready for Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.



Testing shows total cannabinoids at 22.24% and THC content of 18.15%.