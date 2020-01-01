Jupiter Research
Superior Vaping Performance, Fusion of Science & Design
About Jupiter Research
At Jupiter Research, it’s our passion to design, develop and manufacture vaporization technologies exclusively for the essential oil consumer. The modern consumers’ demand for purity is a challenge for most of the hardware available today. Jupiter’s technology is engineered for a wide range of viscosities, giving the extractor a high-performance vehicle to deliver their oils. Our goal is to consistently maintain the efficacy and flavor originally intended by the extractor.