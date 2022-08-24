About this product
Rings: Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 2 pieces, Calories 48, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 15mg, Total Carbohydrates 12g, Sugars 9g, Protein 1g. Ingredients: CORN SYRUP, SUGAR FROM BEETS, GELATIN, SORBITOL FROM FRUITS AND VEGETABLES. CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID, BLUE#1, YELLOW #5, TITANIUM DIOXIDE. NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CANNABIDIOL
Approx 36 Pieces, Approx 21mg CBD Per Piece, Net Weight 305g
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.