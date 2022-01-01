We’ve harnessed the power of CBD and antioxidant-rich botanicals to bring you a pain cream that’s fast-acting, convenient.



Starting with an ultra-hydrating base formula of organic aloe, coconut oil, witch hazel and vitamin E, this lotion alone is primed for flooding dry, damaged skin with nourishment. CBD can penetrate the dermal and subdermal layers to deliver its benefits. Our CBD pain cream is especially popular for minor aches and pains.



And at a mild dose of 100 mg/2 oz bottle, our best-selling CBD pain cream formula is the perfect starting point for those new to using CBD for pain relief. And without the addition of menthol, which we know that not all individuals are a fan of.



This pain cream is free of fragrance, sulfates, and parabens, and uses only hypo-allergenic ingredients, making it perfect for those with sensitive or irritable skin.



Ingredients: Hemp CBD Extract, Organic Aloe, Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Emulsifying Wax, Witch Hazel Water, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Rose Flower Water, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.