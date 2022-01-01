About this product
Each 1g JUSTICE JOINT is hand-rolled with our high-quality strain-specific flower.
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
About this brand
Justice Joints
At JUSTICE JOINTS our mission is to harness cannabis and its legalization
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.
