About this product
Each 1g JUSTICE JOINT is hand-rolled with our high-quality strain-specific flower.
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
About this strain
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Peach Ozz effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Justice Joints
At JUSTICE JOINTS our mission is to harness cannabis and its legalization
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.