Kai'Dro
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
9 products
Solventless
Super Blue Dream kief 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 51.8%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Brainwreck Kief 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 71.97%
CBD 0%
Hash
Super Lemon Haze Bubble Hash 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 57.5%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Original Glue Kief 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 68.87%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Frankenstein Kief 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Jack Herer Bubble Hash 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Hawaiian Dutch Treat Bubble Hash 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 49.1%
CBD 0%
Hash
Frankenstein Bubble Hash 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 49.1%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Black Cherry Soda Kief 1g
by Kai'Dro
THC 57.5%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Kai'Dro
Catalog
Concentrates