About this strain
Brainwreck is the 50/50 hybrid cross of parent strains Trainwreck, Brain Child, and Brain. Trainwreck and Brain Child (Willy’s Wonder x Jack Herer) give this strain rich, lung-expanding notes of pine that blend well with the sweet, earthy aromas of its indica parentage. Brainwreck is exhilarating and cerebral from the onset, making it a worthwhile strain for consumers seeking to overcome fatigue. Its effects will remain mentally elevated even while the physical effects mellow and level out.
Brainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
41% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!