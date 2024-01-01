We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Kallisto
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
10 products
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Squares 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 100%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Squares 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 100%
Candy
30:1 Dark Chocolates // 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 10%
CBD 300%
Candy
Kallisto Dark Chocolate 1:1 // 10-pack
by Kallisto
Chocolates
30:1 Milk Chocolates // 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 10%
CBD 300%
Chocolates
1:1 Dark Chocolates // 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Candy
Sea Salted Caramels 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 10%
Candy
Brown Sugar Caramel 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 10%
Chocolates
Mint Chocolate Squares 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 100%
Candy
Brown Sugar Caramels 100mg 10-pack
by Kallisto
THC 100%
Home
Brands
Kallisto
Catalog
Edibles