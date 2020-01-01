 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kanabe Goods Co.

#everydaykanabé

Kanabé Everyday
Body Oils - an everyday essential to soothe muscles and rescue skin in a childproof spray.
Infused with cannabinoids & terpenes from cannabis, also found in other common plants, herbs, fruits
Sublingual Sprays - Discreet and easy to use. Spray throughout the day, throw in bag, repeat.
Kanabé Goods Co. x Love the skin you're in
About Kanabe Goods Co.

Kanabé Goods Co. Are Creators Of Health & Wellness Cannabis Products For Everyday Use. KANABÉ | CAN-A-BEY |ˈKA-NƏ-BƏY The founders bring a passion for cannabis health and wellness products born out of a struggle to cope with various conditions such as Crohn’s disease, insomnia to stress and anxiety. They sought a natural way to cope with these various ailments when traditional therapies were causing side-effects and diminishing quality of life. Cannabis isn’t one size fits all. The founders developed products with that in mind. Some want no intoxicating effects, others want localized pain relief. Products were formulated with a specific cannabinoid and terpene profile that work together to provide relief or treat a specific condition. Kanabé is bringing the medicinal benefits of cannabis health and wellness goods to the adult-use market nationwide with Canadian cannabis legalization in 2019.