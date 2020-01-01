Kanabé Goods Co. Are Creators Of Health & Wellness Cannabis Products For Everyday Use. KANABÉ | CAN-A-BEY |ˈKA-NƏ-BƏY The founders bring a passion for cannabis health and wellness products born out of a struggle to cope with various conditions such as Crohn’s disease, insomnia to stress and anxiety. They sought a natural way to cope with these various ailments when traditional therapies were causing side-effects and diminishing quality of life. Cannabis isn’t one size fits all. The founders developed products with that in mind. Some want no intoxicating effects, others want localized pain relief. Products were formulated with a specific cannabinoid and terpene profile that work together to provide relief or treat a specific condition. Kanabé is bringing the medicinal benefits of cannabis health and wellness goods to the adult-use market nationwide with Canadian cannabis legalization in 2019.