About this product
Take on the day with our cannabis & functional mushroom gummy. It’s sure to spark creativity and help you focus while uplifting your mood.
Infused with the powerful lion’s mane mushroom, our Euphoria Gummy is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a potential ally for your cognitive functions. Unlock your full potential and heighten your creativity with every chew, as the lions mane mushroom works its magic on your mind.
Experience a euphoric journey like never before, as the psychoactive properties of cannabis and mushrooms come together to deliver an extraordinary sensation.
10mg Delta 9 THC, 2.5 mg THC-P and 100mg Lion's Mane Mushroom in each gummy!
Infused with the powerful lion’s mane mushroom, our Euphoria Gummy is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a potential ally for your cognitive functions. Unlock your full potential and heighten your creativity with every chew, as the lions mane mushroom works its magic on your mind.
Experience a euphoric journey like never before, as the psychoactive properties of cannabis and mushrooms come together to deliver an extraordinary sensation.
10mg Delta 9 THC, 2.5 mg THC-P and 100mg Lion's Mane Mushroom in each gummy!
Euphoria Gummy
by Kandy Coated
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Take on the day with our cannabis & functional mushroom gummy. It’s sure to spark creativity and help you focus while uplifting your mood.
Infused with the powerful lion’s mane mushroom, our Euphoria Gummy is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a potential ally for your cognitive functions. Unlock your full potential and heighten your creativity with every chew, as the lions mane mushroom works its magic on your mind.
Experience a euphoric journey like never before, as the psychoactive properties of cannabis and mushrooms come together to deliver an extraordinary sensation.
10mg Delta 9 THC, 2.5 mg THC-P and 100mg Lion's Mane Mushroom in each gummy!
Infused with the powerful lion’s mane mushroom, our Euphoria Gummy is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a potential ally for your cognitive functions. Unlock your full potential and heighten your creativity with every chew, as the lions mane mushroom works its magic on your mind.
Experience a euphoric journey like never before, as the psychoactive properties of cannabis and mushrooms come together to deliver an extraordinary sensation.
10mg Delta 9 THC, 2.5 mg THC-P and 100mg Lion's Mane Mushroom in each gummy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kandy Coated
Woman-Owned Excellence: Proudly woman-owned, our company stands as a testament to innovation, resilience, and dedication, ensuring every product reflects our commitment to quality and empowerment.
Crafted in Small Batches: Each product is meticulously crafted in small batches to guarantee superior quality and attention to detail, ensuring you receive the freshest and most effective formulations.
Unique Formulas: Our unique formulas are developed through extensive research and innovation, offering distinctive benefits and unparalleled efficacy that set us apart from the competition.
Legal Cannabis: woman-owned hemp brand dedicated to enhancing wellness and elevating lives through our premium cannabis products. We are passionate about offering natural, high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into your wellness routine.
Enhance your senses, spark creativity, and unleash your full potential today. Experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabis by Kandy Coated and embark on your journey of wellness.
Crafted in Small Batches: Each product is meticulously crafted in small batches to guarantee superior quality and attention to detail, ensuring you receive the freshest and most effective formulations.
Unique Formulas: Our unique formulas are developed through extensive research and innovation, offering distinctive benefits and unparalleled efficacy that set us apart from the competition.
Legal Cannabis: woman-owned hemp brand dedicated to enhancing wellness and elevating lives through our premium cannabis products. We are passionate about offering natural, high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into your wellness routine.
Enhance your senses, spark creativity, and unleash your full potential today. Experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabis by Kandy Coated and embark on your journey of wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item