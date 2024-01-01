About this product
This blend is known for its ability to alleviate some pain and promote relaxation.
Combined with THC, broad-spectrum CBD and CBC, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, our gummies offer a comprehensive solution to your wellness needs.
When you choose our Gummy, you can trust that you're investing in a product that truly cares about your well-being.
But don't just take our word for it – try our Sweet Relief Gummy today and experience the difference for yourself. With each delicious gummy, you'll feel a wave of relief wash over you, bringing comfort and tranquility back into your life.
Don't let pain or stress hold you back from living your best life. Join the countless individuals who have already discovered the incredible benefits of our Delta 9 Gummies. Order now and take the first step towards a happier, healthier you!
Delta 9 is hemp derived THC.
Psychoactive
Intoxicating effects
This gummy is a blend of Delta 9THC/ CBD/ CBC.
Sweet Relief
by Kandy Coated
About this brand
Kandy Coated
Woman-Owned Excellence: Proudly woman-owned, our company stands as a testament to innovation, resilience, and dedication, ensuring every product reflects our commitment to quality and empowerment.
Crafted in Small Batches: Each product is meticulously crafted in small batches to guarantee superior quality and attention to detail, ensuring you receive the freshest and most effective formulations.
Unique Formulas: Our unique formulas are developed through extensive research and innovation, offering distinctive benefits and unparalleled efficacy that set us apart from the competition.
Legal Cannabis: woman-owned hemp brand dedicated to enhancing wellness and elevating lives through our premium cannabis products. We are passionate about offering natural, high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into your wellness routine.
Enhance your senses, spark creativity, and unleash your full potential today. Experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabis by Kandy Coated and embark on your journey of wellness.
