About this product
Our THCA vape pen is the ultimate companion for those seeking a premium cannabis experience on-the-go ! Crafted with the highest quality hemp-derived THCA, this portable and discreet vape pen is designed to elevate our senses with its smooth and floaty effects.
Simply inhale and experience the blissful effects that will transport you into a state of relaxation.
Premium THCA and HHC Disposable Vape Pen
1 gram
Convenient and discreet
Draw activated and rechargeable
High-quality cannabinoids
Simply inhale and experience the blissful effects that will transport you into a state of relaxation.
Premium THCA and HHC Disposable Vape Pen
1 gram
Convenient and discreet
Draw activated and rechargeable
High-quality cannabinoids
THCA Vape
by Kandy Coated
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Our THCA vape pen is the ultimate companion for those seeking a premium cannabis experience on-the-go ! Crafted with the highest quality hemp-derived THCA, this portable and discreet vape pen is designed to elevate our senses with its smooth and floaty effects.
Simply inhale and experience the blissful effects that will transport you into a state of relaxation.
Premium THCA and HHC Disposable Vape Pen
1 gram
Convenient and discreet
Draw activated and rechargeable
High-quality cannabinoids
Simply inhale and experience the blissful effects that will transport you into a state of relaxation.
Premium THCA and HHC Disposable Vape Pen
1 gram
Convenient and discreet
Draw activated and rechargeable
High-quality cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kandy Coated
Woman-Owned Excellence: Proudly woman-owned, our company stands as a testament to innovation, resilience, and dedication, ensuring every product reflects our commitment to quality and empowerment.
Crafted in Small Batches: Each product is meticulously crafted in small batches to guarantee superior quality and attention to detail, ensuring you receive the freshest and most effective formulations.
Unique Formulas: Our unique formulas are developed through extensive research and innovation, offering distinctive benefits and unparalleled efficacy that set us apart from the competition.
Legal Cannabis: woman-owned hemp brand dedicated to enhancing wellness and elevating lives through our premium cannabis products. We are passionate about offering natural, high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into your wellness routine.
Enhance your senses, spark creativity, and unleash your full potential today. Experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabis by Kandy Coated and embark on your journey of wellness.
Crafted in Small Batches: Each product is meticulously crafted in small batches to guarantee superior quality and attention to detail, ensuring you receive the freshest and most effective formulations.
Unique Formulas: Our unique formulas are developed through extensive research and innovation, offering distinctive benefits and unparalleled efficacy that set us apart from the competition.
Legal Cannabis: woman-owned hemp brand dedicated to enhancing wellness and elevating lives through our premium cannabis products. We are passionate about offering natural, high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into your wellness routine.
Enhance your senses, spark creativity, and unleash your full potential today. Experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabis by Kandy Coated and embark on your journey of wellness.
Notice a problem?Report this item