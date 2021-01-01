Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KANDYPENS®

KANDYPENS®

Donuts Sugar (Glossy White) Vaporizer

Buy Here

About this product

Donuts Sugar (Glossy White) portable vaporizer for concentrates. Features include: Temperature Controlled Battery (350 ° , 390 ° , 430 °), SloBurn™ Technology, No Combustion (Better Aroma & Flavor), Glossy Enamel Finish, Coilless, Ceramic Disc Technology, Ceramic Chamber, 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, Wickless, No Glues, No Dyes, HardShell Carrying Case Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!