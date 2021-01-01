Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KANDYPENS®

KANDYPENS®

MiNi Black Quartz Atomizer

Buy Here

About this product

MiNi Black Quartz Atomizer for concentrates. Features include: Next Generation Ceramic Sub-Ohm Atomizer, Quartz Crystal Chamber w/Dual Quartz Rods, Deep Quartz Chamber, Titanium Coil, Elevated Airflow System (No clogging or leaking), Leak Proof, 510 Threaded (Box-Mod Compatible), No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Handmade, Developed & Designed in the USA, Patent Pending, Comes in Gift Box, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!