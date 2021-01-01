About this product

Designed by Amber Rose

Coilless Atomizer w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber

Dual Quartz Rod w/ Quartz Crystal Chamber

.5 ML Glass Eliquid Tank

Custom Hard Shell Case

Sleek, Sexy Design

Sesh Mode

Glittery Finish

Leak-Proof

Deep Dish Atomizer

No Wicks or Dyes

Micro-USB Charging

510-Threaded

Handmade

Designed and Developed in USA

Lifetime Warranty (Battery)



Featuring a suite of premium atomizers, variable voltage, and an elevated airflow system, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vape delivers clouds just how you like them. This pocket-friendly powerhouse is right at home in your palm or pocket. Enter "Sesh Mode" to enjoy seamless hits for 10 seconds with no reheating. Merging style with function, this sleek dab pen boasts a glossy, durable finish with dazzling gold sparkles, gold trim, and the official Amber Rose logo.



Crafted for true connoisseurs, the KandyPens x Amber Rose vaporizer pen features a variable voltage battery with 4 heat settings, each optimized for the most popular waxes, oils and eliquids. Choose from a variety of vaping styles, including small, tasty sips, medium clouds, and huge rips. You can zero in on an approximate temperature that is ideal for your favorite waxes and oils. Operating the Amber Rose vape is easy. Click the button 5 times to power on, 3 times to cycle temperature, and 2 times to enter sesh mode, which will keep the coil hot for 10 seconds. Charge up conveniently from almost any power source using micro-USB.



Curated by Amber Rose for wax and oil enthusiasts seeking an elevated vaping experience, the Amber Rose Collection includes two new atomizers and a glass oil tank, each offering unique ways to enjoy concentrates. The first, a coilless quartz crystal chamber, delivers pure flavor without combustion. The second, a dual quartz rod atomizer with a quartz crystal chamber, generates larger clouds of intensely flavorful, potent vapor. Seamlessly switch over to oil or eliquid with the included .5ml 510-threaded borosilicate glass oil tank. Everything you need, including a high-grade metal dab tool, is safely stored in an Amber Rose designed hardshell case.



Featuring a dazzling glossy finish with gold speckles, the KandyPens Amber Rose vape pen looks as smooth as it performs. A slender, sexy pen-style design feels comfortable, solid, and lightweight. Engineered for superior airflow, an upgraded mouthpiece features a carb hole for full-bodied, low draw-resistance hits. An elevated airflow system keeps the atomizer from leaking material, preventing spills while promoting efficient vaporization. Designed for easy operation, the iconic KandyPens logo button lights up with a different color for each heat setting. Characterized by functionality, portability, style, and attitude, the KandyPens Amber Rose vaporizer offers a smarter, more satisfying on-the-go vaping experience.