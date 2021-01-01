About this product
Concealer Box Battery Kit for Liquid & Oil Tanks
Specifically Designed & Engineered for Higher Voltage Requirement Tanks
Only 3 Inches Tall
Compatible with < 10.55mm Diameter Tanks (i.e. CCell)
Magnetic Threaded Adapters Included (2 sets)
Powerful 390 mAh Battery
Variable Voltage (Blue 2.3V, Green 3.0V, Yellow 3.6V, Red 4.2V)
510 Threaded
Micro-USB Charging Port
Handmade
Lifetime Warranty
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
(Glass tanks not included)
