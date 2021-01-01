About this product
Designed by A$AP Rocky
Walnut Wood Grain Veneer Finish/Gold Trim
Retro-Stylish Collectors Gift Box
Chocolate Brown Leather Case with Gold Trim
Temperature Controlled Battery (300°, 350°, 390°, 430° )
Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb
Quartz Crystal Chamber w/Dual Quartz Rods
Titanium Coils
Coilless Chamber with Ceramic Dish (No Combustion)
.5 ML Glass E-liquid/Oil Tank Included
510 Threaded Battery
Handmade
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
