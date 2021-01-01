About this product

ABOUT THE KANDYPENS K-VAPE PRO VAPORIZER

Upgraded from its predecessor, the KandyPens K-Vape Pro delivers maximum flavor and an elite vaping experience. The KandyPens K-Vape Pro has one more temperature option than the K-Vape 2.0, and now utilizes a glass mouthpiece with a cooling honeycomb filter to enhance your flavor experience. A hybrid convection/conduction heating system helps prevent combustion, while striking a balance between thick vapor and flavor.



UPGRADED VARIABLE VOLTAGE BATTERY

The last version of the K-Vape gave users three temperatures, but the K-Vape Pro adds one more to the mix to bring a wider spectrum of dry herb enjoyment. Users wanting a more flavor-centric session should use the 350 °F and 375 °F settings; those looking to manufacture thick vapor should opt for the 400 °F and 428 °F options.



GLASS MOUTHPIECE

With a newly developed glass mouthpiece, the K-Vape Pro keeps the flavor of your dry herb intact—even at the highest temperature available. The inert nature of the glass keeps any outside flavors from infiltrating your vapor and cools your draws as they come from the heating chamber.



HYBRID HEATING SYSTEM

Conduction heating has a rapid heat-up time, but with it comes the risk of combusting your material. Convection systems are great for flavor and ensure no combustion, but have a slower heat up time. The walls of the KandyPens K-Vape Pro heat your dry herb until you begin to take a draw, then your draws pull hot air over your material to finish the heating process.



USING YOUR KANDYPENS K-VAPE PRO

The K-Vape Pro is a simple dry herb vaporizer. To use, begin by removing the mouthpiece and load your ground dry herb into the chamber and replace the mouthpiece. Click the power button five times and the device will turn on. Hold down the power button to cycle through the four heat settings: 350 °F (yellow), 375 °F (green), 400 °F (red), 428 °F (blue). After you’ve selected your temperature, the LED light will blink to let you know the K-Vape Pro is heating. Once it stops blinking, you can begin to take your draw.