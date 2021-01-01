About this product
Awarded "Best Overall Vape Pen of 2018" by The Vape Guide
Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer
Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10.5 cm tall)
Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction
All-Ceramic Heating Chamber with Ceramic Plate
Dual Quartz Rods with Titanium Coils Atomizer Included (Free Upgrade)
Temperature Controlled (320°, 350°, 390°, 430°)
Powerful 320 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery
No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes
Resin Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2)
Micro-USB/Lightning Port Pass Through Charging
Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift)
Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift)
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
Handmade
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
