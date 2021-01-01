About this product

Ceramic Coil with Japanese Cotton

Temperature Regulated

Compact 4-Inch Length

Refillable 1ML Pod

Air Activated

8 Second Auto-Shutoff

Leak-Proof with No Spit-Back

Universal Micro-USB Charging

Developed and Designed in USA

Handmade

Lifetime Warranty (Battery)



At just 4 inches tall with a feather-light build, the RUBI is pocket-friendly yet powerful. OCELL Ceramic Coil Technology extracts full-flavored clouds from your favorite eliquids and oils while maintaining smoothness and potency. A temperature regulated battery maintains the ideal temperature for liquid and oil vaporization, while an air-activated heating system does away with the usual power button for a more seamless user experience. Just inhale and the RUBI vape does the rest, and instantly. While many eliquid vapes feature pre-filled closed system cartridges, the KandyPens RUBI ecigarette boasts an open system that can be refilled with up to 1ML of eliquid or oil. Developed and designed in the USA and made by hand, the RUBI vaporizer delivers the best liquid vaping experience yet with innovative patent-pending technology and a lifetime warranty on the battery.



While other pod-based vapes are limited to pre-filled cartridges, the KandyPens RUBI offers an open system, allowing users to refill 1ML capacity pods with their favorite eliquids and oils. The pods are easy to open and fill up, and unlike pre-filled pods, they don't limit your vaping sessions to whatever eliquid the manufacturer offers. Each RUBI pod features a leak-proof design with no spit back from the mouthpiece, and an innovative heating coil that creates big full-flavored clouds. Engineered for the utmost convenience, RUBI is easy to reload. Simply refill your RUBI POD and snap it back into the pod port. The device will be ready to use instantly. Offering the convenience of an open pod system with the functionality, quality, and performance for which KandyPens is known, the RUBI vaporizer offers a seamless, satisfying on-the-go vaping experience.



To ensure the utmost in vapor quality, KandyPens RUBI pods feature a ceramic coil wrapped in Japanese cotton that helps extract optimal flavor levels with minimal combustion. The heating element is 1.6 ohm while the battery provides 8.5 watts of power (3.7 volts). Expect large clouds despite the RUBI's compact size. Simply remove the plug from the side of the pod and fill with your chosen eliquid or oil. The vapor quality is extremely potent, smooth, and satisfying. KandyPens uses 100% pure ceramic that's inert by nature. It won't adulterate vapor quality with unwanted tastes. Instead, the RUBI's ceramic coil delivers the true flavors of ejuice and oil as they're meant to be experienced. Boiling vaporization down to a simple science, the RUBI heating system is activated by the pressure of each inhale, conserving battery power and offering simple operation.



KandyPens RUBI features a 280mAh battery with an extremely fast recharge time of around 30 minutes. Users can recharge via the universal micro-USB charging port. Expect around 50 draws per charge, more than enough to keep you vaping through the day. The battery is air activated, so users do not need to power the unit on and hold a button while taking a hit. Simply inhale and the heating system will engage rapidly and deliver smooth, flavorful vapor. An 8-second auto-shutoff feature will turn the unit off to conserve battery when not in use. With an open-system, excellent vapor production, and extreme portability, KandyPens RUBI vape is ideal for eliquid and oil enthusiasts who want more freedom over their vaping sessions. Your limits. Your Rules. Your RUBI.



Designed for maximum portability, the RUBI vape features one of the most pocket-friendly builds in the vaporizer world. Boasting an uber-compact design, its exact dimensions are 100mm x 17mm x 8.5 mm. RUBI can easily be concealed in your hand or pocket, enabling stealthy vaping that can be enjoyed from anywhere. Its extra lightweight build make traveling with RUBI effortless and convenient. With a buttonless, air-activated heating system, RUBI allows for rapid hits in small windows of opportunity. You don't have to fiddle with any controls to enjoy amazing vapor on-the-go. Compared with today's ecigarettes, RUBI is thinner, lighter, smaller, and more versatile than the average device. Enjoy premium vapor quality anywhere, anytime, with no limits.