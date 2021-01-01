Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KANDYPENS®

KANDYPENS®

Special-K-White

Buy Here

About this product

Super-Compact, Discreet, Elegant Design
1ML Refillable Gold Glass Oil/Liquid Tank (2)
.5ML Cartridge Cover Included (Free Gift)
Variable Voltage Battery (3 settings)
3.2V (Red) => 3.7V (Green) => 4.2V (Blue)
650mAh Battery
510 Threaded Battery
Carrying Case Included
Handmade
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!